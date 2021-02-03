Drop-in COVID-19 testing in Lunenburg Thursday and Friday

Drop-in COVID-19 testing will be offered at the Lunenburg Fire Department Auditorium in Lunenburg on Thursday and Friday.

Officials say the clinic will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on February 4th and 5th and is open to anyone who is symptom free, is not a close contact of someone with COVID-19 and who is not self-isolating due to travel outside of the province, P.E.I. or Newfoundland and Labrador.

Public Health says the clinic is part of its proactive testing strategy, which aims to detect new cases in communities with no active cases or potential exposures before the virus moves into the community.

Anyone tested at the clinic does not need to self-isolate while waiting for their test results.