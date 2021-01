Public Health says drop-in COVID-19 testing will continue at The Peg in Masstown on Friday.

Officials say the clinic will run from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and is open to anyone who is symptom free, is not a close contact of someone with COVID-19 and who is not self-isolating due to travel outside of the province, P.E.I. or Newfoundland and Labrador.

Anyone tested at the clinic does not need to self-isolate while waiting for their test results.