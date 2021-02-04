Drop-in COVID-19 testing in Pictou this weekend

Drop-in COVID-19 testing will be offered at the Royal Canadian Legion in Pictou this weekend.

Officials say the clinics will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Testing is available to anyone who is symptom free, is not a close contact of someone with COVID-19 and who is not self-isolating due to travel outside of the province, P.E.I. or Newfoundland and Labrador.

Public Health says the clinics are part of the proactive testing strategy, which aims to detect new cases in communities with no active cases or potential exposures before the virus moves into them.

Anyone tested at the clinic does not need to self-isolate while waiting for their test results.