Drop-in COVID-19 testing offered in five communities

Public Health's mobile units will offer community-based COVID-19 testing in five communities over the coming days.

Testing is being offered at the Elmsdale Legion from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Officials say drop-in and pre-booked appointments are available at Lawrencetown Community Centre from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, as well as at Mulgrave Fire Hall from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.

The mobile units will then move to the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the St. Peters Lions Club from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Asymptomatic people do not need to self-isolate while waiting for their test results.

Public Health says anyone who has been outside of the province, PEI or Newfoundland in the past 14 days, who has visited a potential exposure site, or who has been identified as a close contact of a previous case cannot be tested at a mobile unit.