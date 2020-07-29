Drug charges laid after police search Amherst home

A 46-year-old Amherst man is facing drug charges after a home was searched in the community on Friday.

Officers seized methamphetamine, cocaine, illicit cannabis, cash, a cell phone and a number of other items including a score sheet, drug packaging a pellet gun and other drug paraphernalia during the search.

Police say the man was arrested and is facing charges of Possession of Methamphetamine and Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking, Possession of Cannabis for the Purpose of Selling and Failure to Comply with an Undertaking.

RCMP say the suspect was released and is scheduled to appear in Amherst Provincial Court on October 5.

No further details were released and the investigation is ongoing.