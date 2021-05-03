Drug trafficking investigation leads to three arrests

Three people have been charged in relation to a drug trafficking investigation.

Police in Antigonish and Port Hawkesbury, as well as the Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit, arrested the individuals around 10 p.m. on Friday and seized cocaine and cash.

A 20-year-old man from Pictou County is facing a charge of trafficking cocaine.

Two men from Antigonish County, ages 46 and 51, are both facing charges of possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Police continue to investigate.