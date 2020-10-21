Drug, weapons charges laid against Colchester County man

A 33-year-old Colchester County man is facing drug and weapons charges after a number of recent arrests.

Two men and two woman were taken into custody following a traffic stop on Friday.

The RCMP say two additional women were arrested after a search warrant was executed at a home on Sandy Place in Valley.

During a search of the vehicle and home, police say they seized firearms, weapons, explosives (fire bottles), and drugs.

Timothy Charles Gower Bond faces ten charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and four counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm.

He was remanded into custody, pending a court appearance on October 28th, while the other people were released.