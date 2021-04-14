Drugs and break-in tools seized in Salt Springs Sunday

Two men were arrested and drugs and break-in tools were seized during a traffic stop in Salt Springs early Sunday.

Police say officers were told two men were hiding a firearm in their vehicle and tried to stop it on Highway 104, but the vehicle exited the highway and was met by another officer.

RCMP say the vehicle was stopped, the two males inside were arrested and cocaine, cannabis, copper wire and break-in tools were seized.

Police say the driver, 31-year old Jeremy Christopher Lalonde-Drake of Central West River, had a large knife with him and is facing nine charges, including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He was remanded into custody and was due in court Wednesday, while the 33-year old passenger from Kentville was released on conditions pending a court appearance.