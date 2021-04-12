Drugs and replica handgun seized following Yarmouth traffic stop

Drugs, cash and a replica handgun were seized and a man was arrested after a traffic stop on Main Street in Yarmouth earlier this month.

An officer was on patrol around 5:30 p.m., April 4th, when they located a vehicle being driven by a man with arrest warrants in Halifax, and Edmonton, Alberta.

Police say they stopped the vehicle and arrested the man, and seized cannabis, a replica handgun and over $400 cash.

RCMP say 25-year old Brandon James Ogden of Yarmouth is charged with drug trafficking and weapons offences, assault and mischief in relation to the arrest warrant from Halifax and assault causing bodily harm related to the arrest warrant from Edmonton.

Ogden remains in custody pending a court appearance at a later date.