Drugs seized, charges laid following Kentville-area traffic stop

Two people are facing drug charges after the RCMP say that a vehicle stop near Kentville revealed a considerable amount of cocaine and cash.

The Valley Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit conducted a traffic stop on Prospect Road in Highbury just after midnight on April 13th, in relation to an ongoing drug investigation

Police say they also seized cellphones, crack cocaine, a scale, and other materials used in the production of cocaine.

A man and woman were arrested without incident.

Thirty-year-old Kyle Hill of South Alton and 57-year-old Patricia Findley of Kentville each face charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine and production of cocaine.