The Exhibition Association of Nova Scotia (EANS) will not host traditional exhibitions or fairs in the 2021 season due to COVID-19.

A release states the 21 Exhibitions and Fairs that make up EANS are committed to keeping communities safe and healthy, while ensuring they are key partners in the COVID-19 recovery.

The decision does not prohibit smaller events that meet all public health requirements from taking place.

The association says planning for smaller events is underway and announcements will be made later in the year.