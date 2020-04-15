Early morning fire in Trenton destroys garage, deemed suspicious
New Glasgow Regional Police are investigating a suspicious fire on Bruce Street in Trenton.
Police and the Trenton Fire Department were called to the scene of a garage fire around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
The building and its contents were completely destroyed, while a 2014 Dodge Minivan and a utility trailer parked near the garage also sustained extensive fire damage.
The blaze was determined to be suspicious and police say it initially started between 5 a.m. and 5:15 a.m. as people nearby called 911.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.