Early voting opens for Truro-Bible Hill-Millbrook-Salmon River by-election

Early voting is underway for the March 10th by-elections in Truro-Bible Hill-Millbrook-Salmon River and Cape Breton Centre.

Elections Nova Scotia says voting can be done at the returning offices, which are now open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and closed on Sundays.

The Truro-Bible Hill-Millbrook-Salmon River returning office is located in Unit 3 at 80 Walker Street in Truro.

Nominations for the by-elections don't close until next Wednesday.

There are five candidates registered for the local vote: Ivan Drouin of the Green Party, Allan Kennedy for the Liberals, Dr. Kathleen Kevany of the NDP, Dave Ritcey for the Progressive Conservatives, and Independent Matthew Rushton.

Elections Nova Scotia says just one candidate has registered to date in Cape Breton Centre.