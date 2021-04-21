Ease employment hurdles for former prison inmates, federal study urges

A new federal study found that people released from prison were much more likely than the general population to have trouble finding gainful employment, even over a decade after returning to society.

Researchers from Public Safety Canada and the Correctional Service also concluded women and Indigenous offenders faced additional hurdles in trying to make a living after leaving a federal institution.

The study says securing work following release is key to successful reintegration and is associated with lower rates of reoffending.

It recommends measures to improve the employment prospects of newly released people, from strengthening anti-discrimination laws to identifying inmates most in need of support, in the interest of public safety.

The study looked at thousands of federal offenders admitted to Correctional Service institutions across Canada between Jan. 4, 1999, and Dec. 31, 2001, who were also tax filers in 2014.

On average, participants had lived 14 years in the community and were 47 years old in 2014.