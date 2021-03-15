East Coasters proud of COVID record, but some worry over heavy cost to mental health

Atlantic Canada's political leaders have touted the region as an example to the world after the novel coronavirus was repeatedly beaten back by residents who dutifully followed orders to isolate and physically distance.

Yet, a year after the first COVID-19 cases, the side-effects of declining mental health and damaged livelihoods remain costs that some experts say haven't been fully recognized.

Simon Sherry, a professor in Dalhousie University's department of psychology, says mental health treatment in Nova Scotia already lagged behind rising demand, and then the pandemic hit, putting people out of work, closing schools and separating family members.

He says the province is experiencing "a public health disaster masquerading as a success story," and it's "massively compromising the mental health of Nova Scotians."

Matthew White is program leader for the acute care crisis support in Nova Scotia Health's central zone.

He says resources have been shifted from traditional in-person counselling to online and telephone support to meet demands for help.

White notes calls to the mental health crisis line were up by more than a third in the fall compared to the same period a year earlier.