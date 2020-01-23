East Hants Sportsplex dome to remain deflated for several more weeks

It will be several more weeks before the dome at the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz can be inflated.

The dome collapsed under heavy snow last November.

Officials were hoping to re-inflate the dome this month, but recent weather conditions have caused a six to nine-inch layer of ice to form on the fabric.

So, after consulting with onsite staff of the dome manufacturer, Farley, the Board of Directors of the East Hants Arena Association has determined the most cost-effective and safe way forward is to leave the dome deflated for now.

Replacements for the damaged equipment have been ordered and they're looking at a timeline of 10-12 weeks for re-opening the dome.

The cost of the repairs has not been released, but officials say all repairs and equipment modifications will be made so the dome is better able to withstand the weather patterns in our region.

Last fall's incident was the second time the dome collapsed. It also collapsed during a nor'easter in March 2018.

The East Hants Sportsplex posted this update on the dome to its Facebook page on Thursday, January 23, 2020