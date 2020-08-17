East Mountain collision leads to drug charges for PEI man

A collision investigation in Colchester County has resulted in drug charges for a PEI man.

Officers responded to a single vehicle collision on Highway 104 near East Mountain on Saturday afternoon.

A release states an investigation into the collision lead to the seizure of cocaine, marijuana and a sensory irritant canister.

Police say the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle, a 29-year-old man from PEI, was arrested without incident.

RCMP say he was released from custody and is facing charges of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon and for illegally Transporting Cannabis in a Vehicle.

The man, who was not injured in the collision, is due to appear in court in Truro on October 14.