East Mountain collision leads to drug charges for PEI man
A collision investigation in Colchester County has resulted in drug charges for a PEI man.
Officers responded to a single vehicle collision on Highway 104 near East Mountain on Saturday afternoon.
A release states an investigation into the collision lead to the seizure of cocaine, marijuana and a sensory irritant canister.
Police say the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle, a 29-year-old man from PEI, was arrested without incident.
RCMP say he was released from custody and is facing charges of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon and for illegally Transporting Cannabis in a Vehicle.
The man, who was not injured in the collision, is due to appear in court in Truro on October 14.