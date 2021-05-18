Eastern Canada premiers explore receiving excess COVID-19 vaccine from New England states
The Nova Scotia government says premiers from Atlantic Canada and Quebec are exploring receiving excess vaccine from the United States as a way to expedite the reopening of borders.
The province hosted the 43rd Meeting of New England Governors and Eastern Canadian Premiers yesterday morning, with Rankin co-chairing the meeting with Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont.
A release from the provincial government says the New England states, which have indicated they have a significant percentage of their population vaccinated, are willing to share their excess vaccine.
The six New England states are Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont.
A joint letter is being sent to the governments of Canada and the United States.
Premiers and governors also discussed the need to strengthen cross-border trade and focus on transitioning the region to a low-carbon economy.
They reiterated their commitment to working together to meet the target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 35 to 45 per cent below 1990 levels by 2030.