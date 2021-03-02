Eastern Passage man charged with assault with a weapon

A 29-year old Eastern Passage man is facing charges following an assault on February 22nd.

Officers responded around 10:35 p.m. to a 911 call and found a victim who had been assaulted by someone they knew.

Police say the victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and their initial attempts to find the suspect were unsuccessful.

RCMP say Adam Timothy Barkhouse turned himself in to police on Friday and is facing four charges including assault with a weapon.

He was remanded into custody and is due in court on Wednesday.