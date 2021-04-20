Eastern Passage woman charged with attempted murder

A 39-year old Eastern Passage woman is charged with attempted murder after she allegedly ran over a man in Westphal on January 10th.

Officers responded at 9:55 p.m. to a report that a man had been hit by a car and determined he had been dropped off at a home by a woman he knew, stood behind the vehicle while it was reversing and was struck and dragged a short distance.

RCMP says the 36-year old man from Westphal was taken to hospital by a neighbour with serious injuries.

Police say Patricia Chenere Downey was arrested and is facing five charges, including attempted murder and is due in court on Monday.

