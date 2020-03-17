Economic impacts of COVID-19 hitting small businesses hard: CFIB

Half of Canada's small businesses have already seen a drop in sales due to the economic effects of COVID-19.

That's according to a new survey conducted by the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB).

CFIB President Dan Kelly says the early economic impacts of the coronavirus have been massive.

Kelly says what's even more alarming is that 25 per cent of small businesses surveyed say they won't be able to survive for more than a month with a drop in business income of more than 50 per cent.

The sectors most negatively affected are hospitality, arts/recreation, retail and personal services.