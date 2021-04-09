Economy adds 303,000 jobs in March, unemployment rate falls

Nova Scotia's unemployment rate jumped half of a percentage point in March to 8.6 percent despite an overall job gain.

Statistics Canada says the province added 2,200 full-time positions, but lost seven hundred part-time jobs.

However, the labour force grew by 4,500.

The agency says the national economy added 303,000 jobs in March.

The increase puts employment 296,000 shy of the pre-COVID level in February 2020.

The unemployment rate was 7.5 per cent, down from 8.2 per cent in February.

(With files from The Canadian Press)