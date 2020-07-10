Economy adds 953,000 jobs in June, unemployment rate falls

Statistics Canada says the economy added nearly one million jobs in June as businesses forced closed by the pandemic moved to reopen.

The agency says 953,000 jobs were added last month including 488,000 full-time and 465,000 part-time positions.

The unemployment rate fell to 12.3 per cent in June after hitting a record-high of 13.7 per cent in May.

As in May, even though more people found jobs, more people were also looking for work.

The average economist estimate for June had been for an addition of 700,000 jobs and the unemployment rate to fall to 12.0 per cent, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.

Statistics Canada says the unemployment rate would have been 16.3 per cent had it included in unemployment counts those who wanted to work, but did not look for a job.

Nova Scotia posts net job gain of 29,000

Statistics Canada says employment increased for the second consecutive month in Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador, and Prince Edward Island.

Nova Scotia reported gains of 24,000 full-time jobs and 5,000 part-time positions, dropping the unemployment rate from 13.6 per cent in May to 13.0 in June.

The labour force increased by 30,200 last month.

Year over year, the province is down 20,600 full-time and 14,400 part-time jobs from June 2019.

