Egyptian Mummies Exhibit Makes North American Debut at Museum of Natural History

The Department of Communities, Culture and Heritage says the exhibition Egyptian Mummies and Eternal Life will make its North American debut at Halifax's Museum of Natural History in February.

A release says the 370 square meter exhibit is centered on the process of mummification, and features more than 100 exceptional original artefacts.

The artefacts include mummies, painted sarcophagi and butial items that evoke the mythical, mysterious landscape of the tombs and pyramids of ancient Egypt.

The province says the exhibition is organized by Contemporanea Progetti in collaboration with the Museo Archeologico Nazionale di Firenze.

Egyptian Mummies and Eternal Life will be available for view from February 22 to June 21.