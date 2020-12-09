Eight arrested for alcohol related offences on National Impaired Driving Enforcement Day

Halifax District RCMP say eight people were arrested on December 5th, the National impaired Driving Enforcement Day, for alcohol-related offences.

Police say four people were arrested for alcohol-impaired driving and four others had their licences suspended due to their blood alcohol concentration.

The RCMP are asking the public to call 911 with as many details as possible, including the location, direction of travel and a description of the vehicle with licence plate number, if they believe someone is driving impaired or is a threat to public safety.