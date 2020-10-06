Eight charged under Health Protection Act over the weekend

Antigonish District RCMP laid several charges under the Nova Scotia Health Protection Act over the weekend.

Officers attended several large house parties, where three people were charged for failing to social distance.

The RCMP say four people were charged under the Liquor Control Act, while one person was charged under the Town of Antigonish Municipal Noise Bylaw.

Police are thanking the vast majority of Nova Scotians who are adhering to the health directives outlined by the provincial government.