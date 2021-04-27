Eight charges laid in Wolfville over the weekend

Eight people are facing charges after what the RCMP are calling "a busy weekend of partying" in Wolfville.

Police say they charged three people for illegal possession of liquor between 9:30 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Two men and one woman, in their late teens and early twenties, were fined $467.50 while walking in the area of Bay Street, Gaspereau and Highland Avenue.

RCMP say officers responded Saturday night to a party on Summer Street and charged a 21-year old woman for sponsoring a nuisance party, which carries a fine of $582.50.

Police also responded around 1 a.m. Sunday to a gathering of approximately 30 people at a Highland venue residence and were met with belligerent behaviour by the occupants of the home when they attempted to disperse the gathering.

Three men and one woman were charged under the Health Protection Act and were fined $1,000.