Eight displaced by fire in Paqtnek First Nation early Monday

Eight people have been displaced by a fire at Paqtnek First Nation on Monday.

The Canadian Red Cross says the fire was reported around 3:00 a.m. and destroyed the house on the community about 20 km east of Antigonish.

Volunteers have assisted the entire household, including adults and children as young as a two-month-old, have been assisted with emergency lodging, meals, clothing purchases and other essentials.

The aid agency says no injuries were reported.