Eight new cases of COVID-19 reported in Nova Scotia on Thursday

Eight new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Nova Scotia on Thursday.

Officials say seven of the new cases are in the Central Zone, and include four close contacts of previously reported cases, along with three cases that are being investigated.

Public Health says the eighth case is in the Eastern Zone and is travel-related.

There are 27 active COVID-19 infections across the province, including one person who is being treated in ICU.

Since October 1st, Nova Scotia has completed 200,142 tests for COVID-19, with 535 positive cases and no deaths.

Government says Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 2,969 Nova Scotia tests on February 24th.

As of Wednesday, 30,748 doses of COVID-19 have been administered in the province, and 11,766 people have received both required doses.