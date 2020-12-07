Eight new COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia on Monday, 90 active cases

Eight new cases of COVID-19 were identified in Nova Scotia on Sunday.

Public Health says four of the cases are in the Central Zone, and include the case reported at Ian Forsyth Elementary School in Dartmouth and three close contacts of previously reported cases.

Two cases are in the Western Zone and include the case at Berwick and District School reported Sunday evening and a case related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada.

Officials say the other two cases are in the Eastern Zone and include one related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada and another case that is being investigated.

There are 90 active cases of the virus in Nova Scotia with no one receiving treatment in hospital.

Since October 1st, the province has completed 77,075 tests, with 287 positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths related to the virus.

Government says the Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 1,242 Nova Scotia tests on December 6th.