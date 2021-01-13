Eight new COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia Wednesday

Public Health is reporting eight new COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia on Wednesday.

Officials say three of the new cases are in the Northern Zone and are close contacts of previous cases.

Two new travel-related cases are in the Eastern Zone and include a students isolating off-campus at Cape Breton University in Sydney and at St. FX in Antigonish.

Three new travel-related cases were also reported in the Central Zone and include a student isolating on-campus at Saint Mary's University in Halifax.

There are 30 active cases of the novel coronavirus in Nova Scotia, but no one is being treated for it in hospital.

Since October 1st, the province has completed 133,428 tests for COVID-19, with 453 positive cases and no deaths.

Government says Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 1,847 Nova Scotia tests on January 12th.