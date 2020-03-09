Elderly Great Village woman rescued from burning home

An elderly Great Village woman was taken to hospital Friday afternoon for treatment of smoke inhalation following a fire at her Spencer Crossing Rd. home.

According to the Truro News, the 94-year-old woman was bedridden and had to be rescued by firefighters.

Chief Larry Kinsman of the Great Village and District Volunteer Fire Brigade told the newspaper it took five or six minutes to get the woman out of the home, adding she was only conscious enough to recognize the firefighters were there.

The fire is suspected to have started from lint in the clothes dryer.

The home, which is insured, sustained smoke, heat and a small amount of water damage.