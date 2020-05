The RCMP say a 77-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 101 in Annapolis County.

Police say the vehicle was travelling eastbound when it went off the road east of Exit 22 around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while a 55-year old female passenger was taken to hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.