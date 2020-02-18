Elderly man rescued from burning Pictou County home

An elderly man is safe after being rescued him from a late night house fire near River John.

The Canadian Red Cross says a man drove by the house on Cape John Road around 10 p.m. Sunday and noticed flames shooting from the roof.

He then helped the elderly man, who's in his 80s, safely escape the burning two-storey home.

The elderly man is staying with friends for now and is being helped by the Canadian Red Cross with emergency purchases of clothing and food.

There is no word on the cause of the fire.