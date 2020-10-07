Electronic voting for municipal election in Truro begins Thursday

Voters in the Town of Truro can begin casting their electronic ballots for the municipal election as of Thursday at 1 p.m.

Incumbent Bill Mills is up against Terry Baillie for the position of mayor.

There are races in each of the three wards in the town, where two candidates are elected at large, as well as the District of Truro seat on the Conseil scolaire acadien provincial (CSAP).

Election day for the municipal and CSAP vote is October 17th.

Voters will also be asked in a plebiscite to answer yes or no to the question: "Do you support a managed urban deer bow/crossbow hunt in the Town of Truro to control and reduce the urban deer population?"

The town says that council will review and consider the plebiscite results as an important piece of information in making a final decision.

The first advance poll for the Municipality of the County of Colchester is also Thursday, with additional advance polls on October 13th, 14th, and 15th.