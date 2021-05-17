Eleven displaced by fires in East Hants, Cumberland Counties Sunday and Monday

Eleven people are temporarily homeless after fires west of Shubenacadie and southwest of Amherst Sunday and Monday.

A release states a fire, reported around 7 p.m. Sunday, gutted a home near MacPhees Corner, while a second fire destroyed a home near Southampton around 5 a.m. Monday.

The Canadian Red Cross says volunteers have assisted a couple and their adult daughter, and an extended family of eight, including six young children, with emergency lodging and meals.

No injuries were reported in either fire.