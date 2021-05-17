iHeartRadio
Eleven displaced by fires in East Hants, Cumberland Counties Sunday and Monday

Canadian Red Cross

Eleven people are temporarily homeless after fires west of Shubenacadie and southwest of Amherst Sunday and Monday.

A release states a fire, reported around 7 p.m. Sunday, gutted a home near MacPhees Corner, while a second fire destroyed a home near Southampton around 5 a.m. Monday.

The Canadian Red Cross says volunteers have assisted a couple and their adult daughter, and an extended family of eight, including six young children, with emergency lodging and meals.

No injuries were reported in either fire.

