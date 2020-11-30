Eleven new cases of COVID-19 reported in Nova Scotia Sunday, including one school-based case

Public Health reported 11 new COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia on Sunday.

Ten cases, all in the Central Zone, were identified on Saturday, while a second case linked to the Northeast Kings Education Centre in Canning in the Western Zone was identified Sunday.

Officials say the school has been closed since the first case of COVID-19 inked to institution was announced on November 24th, so they don't believe the person was infectious while at school.

The province says the school will remain closed this week, with students learning from home, out of an abundance of caution and to allow for contact tracing.

There are 125 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, though no one is receiving treatment in hospital.

Since October 1st, the province has had 44,909 negative test results, 200 positive cases and no deaths.

The provincial government says the Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 2,254 Nova Scotia tests on November 28th.

There were 540 tests administered at the rapid-testing pop-up site in Dartmouth Saturday with one positive result.

Public Health says that individual was directed to self-isolate and has been referred for a standard COVID-19 test.

