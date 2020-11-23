Eleven new cases reported in Nova Scotia Monday, 51 active cases remain

Eleven new COVID-19 cases were identified in the Central Zone on Sunday.

Public Health says eight are connected to previously reported cases, while three remain under investigation.

Officials say one of the cases was detected Saturday in a pilot rapid COVID-19 screening program for bar staff and patrons in downtown Halifax.

To date, Nova Scotia has 128,972 negative test results, 1,190 positive cases of COVID-19 and 65 deaths have been attributed to the virus.

No one is receiving treatment for COVID-19 in a Nova Scotia hospital.

The provincial government says the Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 1,143 Nova Scotia tests on November 22nd.