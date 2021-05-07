Eleven people charged with violating Health Protection, Emergency Management Acts in Pictou County
New Glasgow Regional Police have charged six men and four women for violating the Health Protection and Emergency Management Acts following four separate incidents.
In a release, police say a man was charged Wednesday night after a report that he was repeatedly not social distancing in the downtown area of New Glasgow.
Four men and four women were fined the same night after a report of a gathering at a residence in Trenton.
Police say the penalties for violating the Health Protection Act in each case are $2,422.
The other two incidents involved reports of shoplifters from Halifax Regional Municipality at a New Glasgow grocery store.
A woman from Mosher River and a man from Dartmouth were each fined for travelling outside their municipality.
Violation of the Emergency Management Act carries a penalty of $697.50.