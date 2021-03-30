Elmsdale Superstore, Pizza Delight flagged for potential COVID-19 exposure
A pair of sites on Route 214 in Elmsdale are among the latest potential COVID-19 exposure sites in the province, as flagged by Public Health.
The first is the Superstore on Saturday between 6 p.m. and 7:45 p.m., and the other is Pizza Delight on Saturday between 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Anyone who worked at or visited these locations on the specified dates and times should immediately book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms.
Three other sites were listed yesterday:
- Chapters Dartmouth on March 21st between 1:40 p.m. and 2:55 p.m.
- Walmart Dartmouth Crossing on March 21st between 2:15 p.m. and 3:45 p.m.
- Dollarama Bedford Commons Plaza (85 Damascus Rd, Bedford) on March 21st between 3:25 p.m. and 4:35 p.m.