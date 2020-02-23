Emergency Department closures in Cumberland and Colchester: Feb 23-29

The Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) has released its schedule of temporary closures of the emergency rooms in Springhill, Parrsboro, Pugwash and Tatamagouche for this week.

The closures are due to a lack of physician coverage, but all four emergency departments will be available during overnight hours.

Overnight coverage is provided by the paramedic, registered nurse, oversight physician team.

Anyone in need of urgent medical care should call 911, while general health questions can be answered by experienced registered nurses by calling 811 24/7.

The Mental Health Crisis Line is also available 24-hours a day, seven days a week by calling 1-888-429-8167.

The temporary closure schedule is as follows:

All Saints Springhill Hospital (Springhill):

- Sunday February 23: 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (1 Hour Only);

- Monday February 24: 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (2 Hours Only);

- Tuesday February 25: 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.;

- Thursday February 27: 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.;

- Friday February 28: 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.;

South Cumberland Community Care Centre (Parrsboro):

- Monday February 24: 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.;

- Tuesday February 25: 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.;

- Wednesday February 26: 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.;

North Cumberland Memorial Hospital (Pugwash):

- Wednesday February 26: 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.;

- Thursday February 27: 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (2 Hours Only);

Lillian Fraser Memorial Hospital (Tatamagouche):

- Friday February 28: 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.