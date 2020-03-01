Emergency Department closures in Cumberland and Colchester: March 1-7

The Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) has released its schedule of temporary closures of the emergency rooms in Springhill, Tatamagouche, Pugwash and Parrsboro for this week.

The closures are due to a lack of physician coverage, but all four emergency departments will be available during overnight hours.

Overnight coverage is provided by the paramedic, registered nurse, oversight physician team.

Anyone in need of urgent medical care should call 911, while general health questions can be answered by experienced registered nurses by calling 811 24/7.

The Mental Health Crisis Line is also available 24-hours a day, seven days a week by calling 1-888-429-8167.

The closure schedule is as follows:

Lillian Fraser Memorial Hospital (Tatamagouche):

- Sunday March 1: 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (5 Hours Only);

- Friday March 6: 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.;

- Saturday March 7: 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.;

All Saints Springhill Hospital (Springhill):

- Sunday March 1: 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (2 Hours Only);

- Tuesday March 3: 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (2 Hours Only);

- Thursday March 5: 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (2 Hours Only);

- Saturday March 7: 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.;

North Cumberland Memorial Hospital (Pugwash):

- Monday March 2: 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. (1 Hour Only);

- Thursday March 5: 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.;

South Cumberland Community Care Centre (Parrsboro):

- Monday March 2: 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.;

- Tuesday March 3: 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.;

- Wednesday March 4: 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.;

- Thursday March 5: 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.;