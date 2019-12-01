Emergency Room closures in Cumberland County: December 1-7

The Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) has released this week's schedule of temporary daytime emergency room closures in Cumberland County.

The province says the closures affect the emergency departments in Pugwash, Springhill and Parrsboro, and are due to a lack of physician coverage.

The schedule of temporary closures is as follows:

North Cumberland Memorial Hospital (Pugwash):

- Sunday December 1: 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

- Tuesday December 3: 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

- Wednesday December 4: 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

All Saints Springhill:

- Sunday December 1: 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

- Wednesday December 4: 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (2 hours only)

- Thursday December 5: 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (1 hour only)

- Friday December 6: 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

South Cumberland Community Care Centre (Parrsboro):

- Monday December 2: 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

- Tuesday December 3: 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

- Wednesday December 4: 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

- Saturday December 7: 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Anyone in need of immediate medical attention should call 911.

General health advice and information can call 811 which is a service offered 24 hours a day, seven days a week by experienced registered nurses.