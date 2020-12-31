'Emotional trauma of 2020 took a toll': McNeil

Like all Canadian leaders, Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil had the difficult job in 2020 of balancing public health and the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But that task was compounded by a series of public tragedies, including the worst mass shooting in Canadian history that claimed the lives of 22 Nova Scotians in mid-April.

In a year-end interview with The Canadian Press, McNeil says the emotional trauma of 2020 took its toll on the public and on him.

McNeil says that at some points during the year, the horrible string of events proved simply overwhelming.

Still, the premier says he believes positive signs have emerged from the way the people rallied in the face of so much tragedy.

McNeil, who retires from politics in February, says that renewed spirit has helped position the province to emerge from the pandemic in "better shape than most."