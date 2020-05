A 63-year-old man from Enfield has died following a motorcycle crash on Old Guysborough Road in Goffs.

Halifax District RCMP were called to the scene of the single-vehicle incident around 8 p.m. on Thursday.

Police say that the motorcycle was travelling eastbound and left the road.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for several hours as an RCMP Collision Analyst was called in.

The investigation is ongoing.