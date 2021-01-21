Enfield man wanted on province-wide arrest warrant

The RCMP are looking for a 31-year old Enfield man wanted on a province-wide arrest warrant.

Police say Thomas Joseph Lyle Brown is facing eight charges, including assault causing bodily harm and weapons offences in relation to a home invasion on Christmas Eve in Wellington.

Brown is described as standing 5'11" tall and weighing 250 pounds with dark brown hair and green eyes.

The RCMP is warning members of the public to refrain from approaching Brown if he is seen.

Anyone who sees Thomas Joseph Lyle Brown or who has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.