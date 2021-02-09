Enfield men face child pornography offences

A pair of men from Enfield have been charged with child pornography offences.

The RCMP's Provincial Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit searched a home on Thursday and arrested 35-year-old Carlos Ayapal Gonzalez Moraga.

He's charged with sexual interference, making child pornography, and making an agreement to commit a sexual offence against a child.

The ICE Unit then searched a home in Enfield and a business in Halifax on Sunday and arrested 47-year-old Peter Alan Moorhouse.

He also faces charges of making child pornography, and making an agreement to commit a sexual offence against a child.

Both men were remanded in custody and were released yesterday on conditions.

They are scheduled to appear in Shubenacadie Provincial Court on March 22nd.