Environmental groups' trust shaken by N.S. premier's about-face on biodiversity bill

Nova Scotia environmental groups are saying their hopes in the new Liberal premier have been shaken by his government's about-face on legislation aimed at protecting biodiversity.

Premier Iain Rankin made environmental issues a key part of his leadership campaign, and his government in its recent throne speech declared the environment one of three policy pillars.

However, Raymond Plourde, wilderness coordinator with the Ecology Action Centre, says the government's plan to remove enforcement provisions from the law shows the province caving in to what he calls a "misinformation campaign" by the forestry industry that stirred fears among private landowners.

The Biodiversity Act tabled two weeks ago originally allowed for enforcement measures on private lands, which comprise about 70 per cent of the province's land mass, to protect endangered plants and animals, combat invasive species and preserve at-risk ecosystems.

However, in a late-day news release on Tuesday, the government announced it is planning to remove emergency orders, offences and fines from the act, and limit the bill's scope to Crown lands, with some voluntary measures possible for private properties.

Gretchen Fitzgerald, a spokeswoman for the Sierra Club Canada Foundation, says the campaign against the legislation means that her group will have to fight harder to protect public lands to preserve species such as hemlock trees, mainland moose, peregrine falcons and Blanding's turtles.