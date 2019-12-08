ER closures in Cumberland and Colchester: December 8-14

The Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) has released its schedule of temporary emergency room closures for Cumberland and Colchester Counties for the week of December 8-14.

The NSHA says the closures are necessary due to a lack of available physician coverage.

Anyone in need of immediate medical care should call 911, while general health advice and information can be obtained 24/7 from experienced registered nurses by calling 811.

The Mental Health Crisis Line can also be reached 24 hours a day, seven days a week by calling 1-888-429-8167.

The schedule of temporary emegency room closures is as follows:

North Cumberland Memorial Hospital (Pugwash):

- Sunday December 8: 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.;

- Wednesday December 11: 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.;

- Thursday December 12: 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (2 hours only);

- Friday December 13: 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (2 hours only);

South Cumberland Community Care Centre (Parrsboro):

- Sunday December 8: 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.;

- Monday December 9: 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.;

- Tuesday December 10: 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.;

- Wednesday December 11: 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.;

- Saturday December 14: 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.;

All Saints Springhill Hospital (Springhill):

- Monday December 9: 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (2 hours only);

- Tuesday December 10: 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.;

- Thursday December 12: 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.;

- Saturday December 14: 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (2 hours only);

Lillian Fraser Memorial Hospital (Tatamagouche):

- Saturday December 14: 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.;

All four emergency departments will be available during the overnight hours, with coverage provided by the paramedic, registered nurse, oversight physician team.