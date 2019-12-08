ER closures in Cumberland and Colchester: December 8-14
The Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) has released its schedule of temporary emergency room closures for Cumberland and Colchester Counties for the week of December 8-14.
The NSHA says the closures are necessary due to a lack of available physician coverage.
Anyone in need of immediate medical care should call 911, while general health advice and information can be obtained 24/7 from experienced registered nurses by calling 811.
The Mental Health Crisis Line can also be reached 24 hours a day, seven days a week by calling 1-888-429-8167.
The schedule of temporary emegency room closures is as follows:
North Cumberland Memorial Hospital (Pugwash):
- Sunday December 8: 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.;
- Wednesday December 11: 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.;
- Thursday December 12: 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (2 hours only);
- Friday December 13: 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (2 hours only);
South Cumberland Community Care Centre (Parrsboro):
- Sunday December 8: 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.;
- Monday December 9: 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.;
- Tuesday December 10: 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.;
- Wednesday December 11: 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.;
- Saturday December 14: 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.;
All Saints Springhill Hospital (Springhill):
- Monday December 9: 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (2 hours only);
- Tuesday December 10: 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.;
- Thursday December 12: 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.;
- Saturday December 14: 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (2 hours only);
Lillian Fraser Memorial Hospital (Tatamagouche):
- Saturday December 14: 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.;
All four emergency departments will be available during the overnight hours, with coverage provided by the paramedic, registered nurse, oversight physician team.