ER closures in Cumberland County: December 15-21
The Nova Scotia Health Authority has released the following schedule of temporary emergency room closures for Cumberland County for this week.
The closures are due to a lack of physician coverage.
Anyone in need of urgent medical care should call 911, while non-urgent medical questions can be answered by calling 811 and talking to a registered nurse.
The Mental Health Crisis Line can also be reached 24/7 by calling 1-888-429-8167.
The closure schedule is as follows:
South Cumberland Community Care Centre (Parrsboro):
- Sunday, December 15 from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Monday, December 16 from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
All Saints Springhill Hospital (Springhill):
- Monday, December 16 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Thursday, December 19 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (2 hours only)
- Friday, December 20 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.