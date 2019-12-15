ER closures in Cumberland County: December 15-21

The Nova Scotia Health Authority has released the following schedule of temporary emergency room closures for Cumberland County for this week.

The closures are due to a lack of physician coverage.

Anyone in need of urgent medical care should call 911, while non-urgent medical questions can be answered by calling 811 and talking to a registered nurse.

The Mental Health Crisis Line can also be reached 24/7 by calling 1-888-429-8167.

The closure schedule is as follows:

South Cumberland Community Care Centre (Parrsboro):

- Sunday, December 15 from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

- Monday, December 16 from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

All Saints Springhill Hospital (Springhill):

- Monday, December 16 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

- Thursday, December 19 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (2 hours only)

- Friday, December 20 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.