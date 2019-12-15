iHeartRadio
ER closures in Cumberland County: December 15-21

Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA)

The Nova Scotia Health Authority has released the following schedule of temporary emergency room closures for Cumberland County for this week.

The closures are due to a lack of physician coverage.

Anyone in need of urgent medical care should call 911, while non-urgent medical questions can be answered by calling 811 and talking to a registered nurse.

The Mental Health Crisis Line can also be reached 24/7 by calling 1-888-429-8167.

The closure schedule is as follows:

South Cumberland Community Care Centre (Parrsboro):
- Sunday, December 15 from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Monday, December 16 from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. 

All Saints Springhill Hospital (Springhill):
- Monday, December 16 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. 
- Thursday, December 19 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (2 hours only)
- Friday, December 20 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

